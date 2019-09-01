Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108

This longstanding tradition boils down to 26 contestants who shone through over the 400 other gifted performers who auditioned in July. This final competition features the talents of musicians, dancers, and performers on the Grandstand Stage as they vie for the grand prize. Starting at 7:30 p.m., this show is free.

Info

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
State Fair Event
