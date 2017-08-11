Minnesota State Capitol Grand Opening Celebration

State Capitol 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55155

Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Smith are reintroducing the "People's House" with a three-day celebration, after a four-year restoration project. Everything from live music to capitol tours to yoga on the lawn and anything in between sounds like a promising celebration. Did we mention a fireworks show Saturday night? Make sure to check the event's website for an accurate schedule.

