Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest
Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
As the tough and resilient folk that we are, it's only fitting that we take something that we have way too much of, and turn it into art and entertainment. Partake in the snow sculpting, or stop by anytime after the competition starts at 8 a.m. on Friday through February 4 to take a look at the masterpieces.
Festival, Special Events