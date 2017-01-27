Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest

to Google Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

As the tough and resilient folk that we are, it's only fitting that we take something that we have way too much of, and turn it into art and entertainment. Partake in the snow sculpting, or stop by anytime after the competition starts at 8 a.m. on Friday through February 4 to take a look at the masterpieces. 

Info

Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map

Festival, Special Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Minnesota Snow Sculpting Contest - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™