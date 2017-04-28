Minnesota's First Taiko Festival
Mu Performing Arts 355 Wabasha St., Ste. 140, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Help Mu Performing Arts celebrate 20 years of operation at this weekend long festival. It kicks-off at a concert filled with musicians celebrating the lived Asian American experience at the Guthrie on Friday. Saturday is a day of free family fun, with workshops on Taiko and face painting and a petting zoo for little ones. Master workshops on Sunday are open to taiko students who have completed Introductory classes.
Info
