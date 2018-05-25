Minnesota Remembers Memorial Weekend

For the first time in 35 years, Minnesota is within reach of being able to honor all 200,000 soldiers laid to rest at Fort Snelling with 200,000 American flags. In celebration (and to help raise money for honorary efforts), the Mall of America will fill its rotunda and atrium with Memorial displays and tributes including a Fallen Soldier Table and a Spirit of America's Story Wall. Visit the Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for a Memorial Day celebration featuring live music, face painting, and more.