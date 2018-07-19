Minnesota Orchestra Sommerfest: Vänskä Conducts Beethoven's Fifth

When Osmo Vänskä steps to the podium at Orchestra Hall, it's a must-see (and hear) occasion. Especially when he's conducting Beethoven's Fifth. Vänskä and the Minnesota Orchestra will be joined by the Orchestra's 2017-18 featured artist, violinist James Ehnes. If you're not satisfied with just one classical concert, see Vänskä and Ehnes play a nightcap performance as part of a clarinet quintet in the Target Atrium at 10 p.m.