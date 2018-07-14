Minnesota Orchestra Sommerfest: Family Concert
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The Minnesota Orchestra's Family Concert will offer a sensory-friendly experience for audiences of all ages and abilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities. Along with music from Harry Potter, West Side Story, and The Firebird, audiences will witness a performance by teenage cello prodigy Nygel Witherspoon. Akiko Fujimoto conducts.
Info
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music