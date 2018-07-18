Minnesota Orchestra Quartet and 25 Young African Leaders
Books for Africa 635 Prior Ave. N , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55404
In honor of Mandela Day of Service, a string quartet from the Minnesota Orchestra will be performing at the Books For Africa Warehouse. Books For Africa is a local nonprofit focused on ending the book famine in Africa. Minnesota Orchestra members will volunteer alongside community members and 25 fellows from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School studying Integrative Leadership. The more, the merrier!
Info
Books for Africa 635 Prior Ave. N , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Concert, Live Music