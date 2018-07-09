Symphony for the Cities: Lake Harriet

Lake Harriet Bandshell 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

For 40 years, the Minnesota Orchestra has played free concerts in Minnesota and Wisconsin as a way to say "thank you" to supportive communities. This year, the Orchestra plays in Hudson (July 10), Plymouth (July 11), Winona (July 15), and Minneapolis; Akiko Fujumoto conducts at the Lake Harriet Bandshell on July 9.

Lake Harriet Bandshell 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
