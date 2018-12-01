Minnesota Museum of American Art - First Night
Minnesota Museum Of American Art 350 Robert St. N, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
It's not every day that a new museum opens, so MMAA is kicking off its grand reopening in style. Chow down on modern American fare and taste 12elve Eyes' new brews made specially to pair with MMAA installations. This event is black tie—but don't let that keep you from the paint by numbers booth! Tickets are $300.
Info
Minnesota Museum Of American Art 350 Robert St. N, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Special Events