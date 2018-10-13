Minnesota Modern Tour Day

Come discover the mid-century modern gems right in your neighborhood. This event, hosted by Docomomo US/MN, is one of the largest tours of its kind, entirely devoted to spreading awareness of and appreciation for buildings, interiors, and landscapes built during the mid-20th century. Tickets are $30 Docomomo Members, $50 Non-Members, $15 Students with valid ID.

View locations and full schedule: 

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-day-2018-tickets-49521879274

