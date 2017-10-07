Minnesota Modern Tour Day

Docomomo US/MN is pleased to announce the 2017 Annual Tour Day, a day to raise awareness and the appreciation for buildings, interiors, and landscapes built in the mid-20th century here in Minnesota. This year's tour includes three groups of stunning houses located in the neighborhoods of Highland Park, University Grove, and Golden Valley.

Highland Park Neighorhood, Saint Paul – Open from 10am-12pm

616 Montcalm Place, St. Paul, 55116 (Walter Whitney Boardman Jr., Civil Eng.)626 Montcalm Place, St. Paul, 55116 (Earl Cone, Architect)University Grove Neighborhood and Falcon Heights, St. Paul - Open from 11:30am – 1:30pm 1564 Fulham Street, St. Paul, 55108 (Winston & Elizabeth Close, Architects)2168 Hoyt Avenue West, St. Paul, 55108 (Carl Graffunder, Architect)

Golden Valley, Minneapolis - Open from 12:30pm-3pm

5929 St. Croix Ave. N., Golden Valley, 55422 (Bill Coffee, Builder) 2701 Vale Crest Road, Golden Valley, 55422 (architect unknown) 2625 Vale Crest Road, Golden Valley, 55422 (Franz Gayl, Architect)

After Party – 3:00pm to 4:00pm, 2625 Vale Crest Rd., Golden Valley 55422