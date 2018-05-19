Minnesota Mobile Market at Art-A-Whirl
Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sota Clothing and Handsome Cycles are launching their first Minnesota Mobile Market event at Sociable Cider Werks during Art-A-Whirl. Grab a cider and some grub from Red River Food Truck while you shop and check out the live murals, performances, and music.
Other retailers include Paddle North, Style Trolley, and Mill City Running.
Info
Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota View Map
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music, Market, Shopping Event, Special Events