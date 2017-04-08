Minnesota History Center: World War I Exhibit
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Now 100 years ago, the United States declared war on Germany, starting World War I. The Minnesota History Center is opening a new exhibit to commemorate this anniversary. Featuring dozens of artifacts, interactive displays and theatric performances, this exhibit is not one to miss.
