Minnesota Craft Cider Festival

Minnesota Cider Week 2018 culminates with the Minnesota Craft Cider Fest, a four-hour celebration of all things cider at Como Lakeside Pavilion. Featuring more than 100 ciders from all around Minnesota, America, and the entire world, the Minnesota Craft Cider Fest is the only festival in the state devoted entirely to sweet, non-beer alcohol. Designated drivers get special $5 tickets and unlimited kombucha and soda.