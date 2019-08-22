Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Brewing Demos
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
After sampling craft beer at the State Fair, mosey over to the Agriculture Horticulture building and learn how it's made. Different styles of beer and ingredients will be featured in each demonstration. Times vary from 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.
