Tap takeovers at restaurants and bars across the Twin Cities. Brunch pop-ups and gluten-free dinners. Meet and greets with cider makers, cider-themed trivia night, special cider releases, and live music. What more could you want? The Minnesota Cider Guild presents Minnesota Cider Week 2018 at locations across the Twin Cites from June 2-9; check out the website for a full schedule of parties, tap takeovers, and more.