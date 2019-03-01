Minnesota Bluegrass Winter Weekend
Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth, Minnesota 55441
Three jam-packed days full of everything Bluegrass: from concerts, to dancing, to instrument workshops, and kids activities. Improve your banjo or fiddle knowledge, or listen to others as they hone their skills.
Winners of the IBMA Emerging Artists of the Year Award, the Po' Ramblin' Boys, will be headlining Saturday night, in addition to multiple other bands as well.
Info
