Since 1998, Leonardo's Basement has provided creative learning environments for kids and families to put their imaginations to use. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Mini Maker Faire takes that mission to the next level. Visitors can watch demonstrations and try their hand at various activities including (but in no way limited to): soldering, coding, welding, screen printing, and more. If you like DIY, hit up the State Fairgrounds Grandstand on June 2nd.