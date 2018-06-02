Minneapolis/St. Paul Mini Maker Faire
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Since 1998, Leonardo's Basement has provided creative learning environments for kids and families to put their imaginations to use. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Mini Maker Faire takes that mission to the next level. Visitors can watch demonstrations and try their hand at various activities including (but in no way limited to): soldering, coding, welding, screen printing, and more. If you like DIY, hit up the State Fairgrounds Grandstand on June 2nd.
