Minneapolis Vintage Market Launch

Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Twin Cities' first official monthly mobile vintage market is opening with a launch event at Sociable Cider Werks. Moth Oddities, Tandem Vintage, and The Keep -- vendors from the Minneapolis Craft Market -- have joined forces to bring us this roaming selection of quality one-of-a-kind vintage finds from collectors around Minnesota. 

Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota View Map
Market, Shopping Event
