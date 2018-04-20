Minneapolis Turns Purple
Wondering how to honor the Purple One? Why not just become purple? In conjunction with Paisley Park's Celebration 2018, Minneapolis landmarks including the I-35W Bridge, IDS Center, Hennepin County Lowry Avenue Bridge, and Target Field will turn purple to honor Prince's life and legacy on the second anniversary of his passing. Paisley Park also encourages fans to wear purple throughout the weekend.
