Minneapolis Sister Cities Day

Minneapolis established its Sister Cities program all the way back in 1961, when we entered a Sister Cities agreement with Santiago, Chile. Since then, we've added 11 more cities across the world, providing global connections and exchanges between international citizens and Minneapolites. Celebrate all 12 of Minneapolis' Sister Cities at Nicollet Island Pavillon with ice cream, live music, international entertainment, and family friendly activities. A special program at 2 p.m. will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our relationship with Cuernavaca, Mexico.