Starting July 8, the Open Eye Figure Theatre is bringing its unique play, Milly and Tillie, to the Bloomington Center of the Arts on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons for most of July and the beginning of August. Bring the whole family to follow Milly and Tillie's attempt to enjoy a nice picnic and the problems they encounter along the way. The Bloomington Farmer's Market will be running alongside the play for Saturday performances, so families can have picnics of their own. All tickets $7.