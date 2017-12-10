Miller Textile Winter Market
Miller Textile Building 861 Hennepin Ave E, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Here's your chance to grab those unique Christmas gifts to separate you from the sea of new sweaters and socks. The Miller Textile Building in Minneapolis is hosting a Winter Market complete with art, ceramics, jewelry, home goods, antiques, clothing, and more. Stop by Five Watt Coffee for a hot cup or HeadFlyer Brewing for a cold brew while you're at it.
