Military Appreciation Day

to Google Calendar - Military Appreciation Day - 2019-08-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Military Appreciation Day - 2019-08-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Military Appreciation Day - 2019-08-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Military Appreciation Day - 2019-08-27 08:00:00

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Active and retired military along with veterans can enjoy discounted tickets to the fair. The days festivities will include a talent showcase, documentary showing and educational booths. If you're one of the first 500 people at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., you'll can snag a "We Love Military Families" hat. 

Info

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
State Fair Event
