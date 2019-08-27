Military Appreciation Day
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Active and retired military along with veterans can enjoy discounted tickets to the fair. The days festivities will include a talent showcase, documentary showing and educational booths. If you're one of the first 500 people at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., you'll can snag a "We Love Military Families" hat.
Info
State Fair Event