Midsommar Market
The Coven 30 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
At this summer-themed pop-up, browse several women-owned local business booths such as Body Love Products, B+D Custom Crafts, Green Garden Bakery, and several more.
Activities include the entire family, ranging from picking treats for your pup, personalizing or monograming notebooks and wine glasses, eating waffles, or creating your own custom skincare treatment.
Entry into this event is free.
Info
The Coven 30 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Shopping Event