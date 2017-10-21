MidModMen+friends Five Year Anniversary Fundraiser

MidModMen+friends is turning five this month and they're celebrating by raising money and awareness for the local nonprofit, People & Pets Together (PPT). PPT works to keep pets in their homes when their owners experience financial challenges.

During their fifth year anniversary week, MidModMen+friends will donate five percent of sales to PPT. On October 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., family and pet-friendly activities include:

• For a small donation, you can rent a costume and have your pet photographed

• You can purchase pet costumes at the event from PPT - just in time for Halloween

• You and your pet can be social media stars on Instagram and Facebook

• You'll find special pet-themed merchandise, with 100% of sales donated to PPT

• There will be pet and people treats