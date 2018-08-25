Michael Franti started his career all the way back in 1986 as an artist specializing in punk and spoken word poetry. Since then, he's explored genres ranging from acoustic folk to reggae, never wavering in his commitment to political and social causes. Fun fact: he almost never wears any shoes, besides the occasionally-required flip-flop. See Michael Franti & Spearhead at the Minnesota Zoo with special guests Ahi & Hirie.