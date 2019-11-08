The Mesoamerican Experience Unveiling

A week after the grand opening of Aldo Moroni Studio in its new location in the California Building, Northeast Minneapolis-based artist, Aldo Moroni, unveils his newest project. The Mesoamerican Experience (MEX) is a process piece that will be unveiled as a plain mountain landscape. Over the next five years, Moroni will chronicle Mesoamerican history from 523 BCE to present-day Mexico City. The piece protests the immigration ban and addresses the caravan issue. The unveiling of the new work also remembers the 500th anniversary of Spanish invader Hernán Cortés and Aztec emperor Montezuma II in what is now Mexico City.

Tickets are available through Aldo Moroni Studios.