MEND x russel+hazel Anniversary Party
russell+hazel Flagship Store 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
MEND is celebrating one year of selling their jewelry at russel+hazel just in time for russel+hazel's kick-off of their local designer showcase series. They will profile a series of local designers with curated in-store displays.
This event is the celebration of both of these exciting russel+hazel moments. It is free and will include bubbly and DJing my the store's marketing manager, Gail Lewis.
