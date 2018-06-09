MEND x russel+hazel Anniversary Party

russell+hazel Flagship Store 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

MEND is celebrating one year of selling their jewelry at russel+hazel just in time for russel+hazel's kick-off of their local designer showcase series. They will profile a series of local designers with curated in-store displays. 

This event is the celebration of both of these exciting russel+hazel moments. It is free and will include bubbly and DJing my the store's marketing manager, Gail Lewis. 

russell+hazel Flagship Store 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
612-353-4149
