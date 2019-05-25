Memory Lanes Block Party 2019
Memory Lanes Bowling & Flashback Cafe 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Start off your summer with Memory Lanes. Two stages of live music (indoor and outdoor) feature DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Mixed Blood Majority, Motorgirl, Guitar Wolf, and many more artists, accompanying food and drinks, and (of course) bowling.
Admission is $5 a day, and free for 21+ after 10 p.m.
