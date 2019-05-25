Memory Lanes Block Party 2019

Google Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 iCalendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00

Memory Lanes Bowling & Flashback Cafe 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Start off your summer with Memory Lanes. Two stages of live music (indoor and outdoor) feature DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Mixed Blood Majority, Motorgirl, Guitar Wolf, and many more artists, accompanying food and drinks, and (of course) bowling. 

Admission is $5 a day, and free for 21+ after 10 p.m. 

Info

Memory Lanes Bowling & Flashback Cafe 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406 View Map
Party
612-721-6211
Google Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00 iCalendar - Memory Lanes Block Party 2019 - 2019-05-25 15:00:00