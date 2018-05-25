Memorial Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale at Local Premium Outlets

Top brand retailers at Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Albertville Premium Outlets are hosting sidewalk sales with savings up to 65 percent.

Members of the armed services who present their military ID at Simon Guest Services will receive a VIP coupon book valid for added deals and offers at participating retailers. Both centers also offer premium parking for military members and veterans.

The Twin Cities sale will take place Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, and the Albertville sale will take place Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28.