Melissa Etheridge
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
At this special holiday concert, Melissa Etheridge is turning ho-hum holiday tunes into total jams. The Oscar-winning singer/songwriter is a female rock icon—and with a double-platinum EP, multiple chart hits and several critically acclaimed albums under her belt, it's safe to say she's got the entire Christmas catalogue on lockdown. Tickets begin at $66.
Info
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Concert