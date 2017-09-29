MEAN
Youth Performance Company 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The Youth Performance Company is taking their musical stand against bullying in schools. Starting on September 29, the Youth Performance Co. presents MEAN, a musical play following the stories of three young people being bullied in school. Their message? Become an upstander and make a difference. Tickets $7 - $15.
Info
Youth Performance Company 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Art, Live Music, Theater