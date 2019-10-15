Menopause the Musical

This musical snags pop songs from the '60s, '70s, and '80s and turns them into laughable parodies about "the silent passage," whether they mention wrinkles, hot flashes, mood swings, or weight gain.

The production is its 17th year, with origins in Las Vegas. GFour Productions, visiting Minneapolis at Pantages for 3 nights only, has won 54 Drama Desk Awards and 44 Tony Awards.