McKnight Artist Resident Talk: Zach Tate

Northern Clay Center 2424 Franklin Ave. E. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Summer McKnight Artist Resident Zach Tate creates work that blends his interest in history, pop culture, comic books, current events, and more into satirical, sometimes absurd art. For one night only, join him at Northern Clay Center for a discussion of his work. Space is limited; reserve your free seat to guarantee attendance. 

Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
