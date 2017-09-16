MCAD Open House

Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

How often do you get to make your own art book and learn how to salsa dance in the same day? Head down to Minneapolis College of Art and Design's south parking lot for art exhibits, crafts, dance lessons, tours, and (most importantly) Izzy's Ice Cream Pops. All are welcome, and all activities are free.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
