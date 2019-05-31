The Auction at MCAD
Support tomorrow's famous artists today.
Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Ever wish you could have owned a Picasso painting before he was, well, Picasso? Support burgeoning artists at MCAD's annual student art auction, with proceeds benefitting MCAD's scholarship funds. Pieces range from landscape paintings to abstract works to furniture.
