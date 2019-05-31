The Auction at MCAD

Support tomorrow's famous artists today.

to Google Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00

Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Ever wish you could have owned a Picasso painting before he was, well, Picasso? Support burgeoning artists at MCAD's annual student art auction, with proceeds benefitting MCAD's scholarship funds. Pieces range from landscape paintings to abstract works to furniture. 

Info

Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Art, Benefits & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Auction at MCAD - 2019-05-31 19:00:00