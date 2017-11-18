The MCAD Art sale celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, so we assume it'll be better than ever. There's something for everyone, with art ranging from paintings, prints, and photography, to comics, furniture and jewelry.

The Art Sale has generated more than $3,000,000 to support emerging student and alumni artists. Members and ticket holders may get first look, but Saturday, the sale is free and open to the public. Support a great cause and bring home an awesome addition to your art collection.