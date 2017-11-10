Maud Hixson and the Wolverines Big Band
Bloomington Center for the Arts 1800 Old Shakopee Rd. W. , Bloomington, Minnesota 55102
Warm, compelling, and intimate, are just a few words that have been used to describe Maud Hixson's vocals. After becoming a fiscal year 2017 recipient of an Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Board, she's taking the stage with the Wolverine Big Band for a night of live music.
