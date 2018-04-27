Matilda Jane Occasional Sale

Between Jane is hosting the largest Matilda Jane exclusive occasional sale in the Midwest at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Baby, girl, tween, and women's items will all be available for purchase on-site at discounted prices, and there will be special events going on each day.

Open Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Located in Space E3 next to Yankee Candle Co. and across from Pottery Barn Kids.