Master Gardener Series: Flowers for Pollinators

Rapids Lake Education and Visitor Center 15865 Rapids Lake Road , Carver, Minnesota 55315

Not afraid of the bees? This class, as a part of the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge's Master Gardener series, shares which flowers and plants are best for attracting pollinators, so you know which plants are necessary to have in your garden. 

In addition, learn about the pollinator behavior of the bugs so you can get a better grip on what they're looking for in your garden. 

Don't forget about the butterflies!

