Marty's One Year Anniversary Party
MartinPatrick 3 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
To celebrate Marty's first birthday at Martin Patrick 3, there will be complimentary neck trims and the Master Barbers will be offering six complimentary shaves throughout the evening. There will also be product giveaways and drawings for free shaves and haircuts. The storewide sale at Martin Patrick 3 is also happening, with 40-60 percent off.
Info
MartinPatrick 3 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Party, Shopping Event