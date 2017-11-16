Martina Liana Trunk Show

You transport your wedding guests to faraway lands with your food, venue, and decor. With the help of Martine Harris, your gown can be a tour guide, too. The Martina Liana designer is the queen of international bridal fashion, each of her heirloom-quality gowns dripping with worldly elegance. Get an exclusive look at her never-seen-before collection, and receive 10 percent off your gown order this weekend only at Bridal Accents Couture.