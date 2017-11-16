Martina Liana Trunk Show
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
You transport your wedding guests to faraway lands with your food, venue, and decor. With the help of Martine Harris, your gown can be a tour guide, too. The Martina Liana designer is the queen of international bridal fashion, each of her heirloom-quality gowns dripping with worldly elegance. Get an exclusive look at her never-seen-before collection, and receive 10 percent off your gown order this weekend only at Bridal Accents Couture.
