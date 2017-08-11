Martina Liana Trunk Show

to Google Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00

Raffiné Bridal & Formal Wear 707 Bielenberg Dr., Ste. 105, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125

Martina Liana is Raffiné Bridal's newest designer, and this weekend trunk show is your chance to see a plethora of styles beyond what the store normally carries. From its newest designs to more of its classic gowns, the trunk show wants you to find something special. A Martina Liana representative will even be on hand to assist.

Info

Raffiné Bridal & Formal Wear 707 Bielenberg Dr., Ste. 105, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 View Map

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Martina Liana Trunk Show - 2017-08-11 11:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™