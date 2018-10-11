Martina Liana Trunk Sale

to Google Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00

SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT

Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337

Romance collides with modernity in Martian Liana's latest bridal collection. Classic silhouettes come to life with intricate beading and delicate lace that come together into unexpected and unique pieces for the bride who wants to stand out. Ten percent off your purchase of a gown sweetens these already-sweet gowns. By appointment only.

Info
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337 View Map
Shopping Event, Wedding Event
952-846-4496
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
to Google Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Martina Liana Trunk Sale - 2018-10-11 10:00:00