Martina Liana Trunk Sale
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
Romance collides with modernity in Martian Liana's latest bridal collection. Classic silhouettes come to life with intricate beading and delicate lace that come together into unexpected and unique pieces for the bride who wants to stand out. Ten percent off your purchase of a gown sweetens these already-sweet gowns. By appointment only.
