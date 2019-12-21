Mark Mallman's Peace on Earth Holiday Show

Following the release of his first book, The Happiness Playlist, Minneapolis singer Mark Mallman takes the stage at the Parkway for a two hour performance celebrating the holiday season. Nationally recognized for his Marathon concerts, which have gone up to 78.6 and 180 hours straight, Mallman will feature hits from the eight albums of his 20-year career in what he may consider a short performance.

Tickets are $13 in advance, $18 at the door.