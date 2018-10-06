Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India

This exhibit will explore the breadth of cultural traditions in India with 47 paintings by 24 artists. Through bringing together art form the Gond and Warli communities of Central India, the Mithila region of Bihar, and narrative scroll painters of Bengal, the exhibit showcases a dynamic aesthetic that remains deeply rooted in tradition, yet fluid and influenced by contemporary issues of global concern. The exhibit is divided into four categories: Myth and Cosmology, Nature--Real and Imagined, Village Life, and Contemporary Explorations.