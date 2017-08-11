Mall of America Turns 25

Mall of America I-494 & Hwy. 77, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

A summer of concerts, art installations and festivities culminates Friday, on Mall of America's actual birthday, with a record setting birthday party. The mall will attempt to set two world records, for the most conical birthday hats worn and the most cupcakes decorated at one time. Enjoy free cupcakes, other giveaways and live music throughout the day. 

