Makers Mart @ The Walker Shop

Wrap up the holiday gift hunt in just one afternoon of mingling with by 21 local makers who will present their unique and hand-crafted designs. Goods range from handmade sweets to textile arts and ceramics. A pop-up cash bar provides local brews, and members receive a mimosa preview from 10am-11am with 10% off all purchases. Free, to reserve a spot in the preview RSVP online or call 612-375-7655.