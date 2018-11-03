Makers Mart @ The Walker Shop
Walker Shop 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Wrap up the holiday gift hunt in just one afternoon of mingling with by 21 local makers who will present their unique and hand-crafted designs. Goods range from handmade sweets to textile arts and ceramics. A pop-up cash bar provides local brews, and members receive a mimosa preview from 10am-11am with 10% off all purchases. Free, to reserve a spot in the preview RSVP online or call 612-375-7655.
Walker Shop 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
